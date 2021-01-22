Left Menu
Over 2.2 lakh people vaccinated against COVID-19 on 7th day; total vaccinations cross 12.7 lakh

As many as 2,28,563 beneficiaries were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Friday which was the seventh day of the countrywide massive exercise. With this, the total number of beneficiaries who received jab surpassed 12.7 lakh (12,72,097), said Union Health Ministry.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 20:16 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 2,28,563 beneficiaries were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Friday which was the seventh day of the countrywide massive exercise. With this, the total number of beneficiaries who received jab surpassed 12.7 lakh (12,72,097), said Union Health Ministry. A total of 6,230 sessions were held on Friday for the Pan-India vaccination drive. So far 24,397 sessions have been conducted for the drive.

"The cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID19 has surpassed 12.7 lakh (12,72,097) (till 6 pm today) through 24,397 sessions, as per the provisional report," the ministry said in a release "2,28,563 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 6 pm today through 6,230 sessions, the seventh day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight," it added.

According to the ministry, 267 cases of Adverse Effect After Vaccination (AEFI) have been reported till 6 pm on the seventh day of the vaccination drive. Billed as the world's largest vaccination program, covering the entire length and breadth of the country, the COVID-19 vaccination drive which began on January 16 aims to first vaccinate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and reach an estimated 3 crore people by the end of its first phase.

Two vaccines--Covaxin and Covishield-- have received Emergency Use Authorisation (EAU) after going through established safety and immunogenicity in a well-prescribed regulatory process and these will be administered during the vaccination drive. India reported 14,545 new COVID-19 cases, 18,002 discharges, and 163 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry's data on Friday.

The country's caseload reached 1,06,25,428, including 1,88,688 active cases and 1,02,83,708 recoveries. The death toll due to COVID-19 in the country mounted to 1,53,032. (ANI)

