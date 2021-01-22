Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy reports 472 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 13,633 new cases

The country has also reported 2.44 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 21,691 on Friday, down by 354 from a day earlier.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 22-01-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 22:03 IST
Italy reports 472 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 13,633 new cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Italy reported 472 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday, against 521 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 13,633 from 14,078.

Some 264,728 tests were carried out in the past day, against a previous 267,567. Italy has now registered 84,674 COVID-19 deaths since its outbreak came to light last February, the second-highest toll in Europe and the sixth-highest in the world. The country has also reported 2.44 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 21,691 on Friday, down by 354 from a day earlier. There were 144 new admissions to intensive care units, against 155 the day before. The total number of intensive care patients fell by 28 to 2,390.

When Italy's second wave of the epidemic was accelerating quickly in the first half of November, hospital admissions were rising by about 1,000 per day, while intensive care occupancy was increasing by about 100 per day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

Why Mindhunter Season 3 ‘may take place in five years’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St slips as IBM, Intel falter after results

Wall Streets main indexes slipped on Friday, dragged down by losses in blue-chip technology stalwarts Intel and IBM following their quarterly results, with concerns about a sharp rise in coronavirus cases also denting sentiment. IBM Corp sl...

Over 1 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated in UP

As many as 1,537 sessions for vaccination have been organised in Uttar Pradesh, according to a statement on Friday.A total of 99,094 healthcare workers were vaccinated throughout the state in 1,508 sessions by administering Covishield.Covax...

Israeli warplanes strike Syria, kill 4 - including children

Israeli warplanes fired several missiles toward central Syria early Friday, killing a family of four - including two children - and wounding four others, state media reported.State-news agency SANA quoted an unnamed military official as say...

India, a true friend, using its pharma to help global community flight COVID-19: US

The Joe Biden-led US government has applauded India for sending supplies of COVID-19 vaccine to a host of South Asian nations, calling India a true friend who is using its pharmaceutical sector to help the global community.We applaud Indias...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021