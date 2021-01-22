8 more COVID deaths, 370 cases in UP

8 more COVID deaths, 370 cases in UPPTI | Lucknow | Updated: 22-01-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 23:19 IST
The coronavirus toll rose to 8,605 in Uttar Pradesh on Friday with eight more deaths, while 370 new cases took the caseload to 5.98 lakh, according to a statement.
Of the eight fresh deaths reported in the state, five were from Lucknow, while one each was from Allahabad, Pratapgarh and Farrukhabad, according to a statement.
Of the 370 fresh cases reported in the state, Lucknow reported 34 fresh cases. There are 7,528 active cases, while the number of recoveries rose to 5.82 lakh after 484 more people recuperated.
Over 1.38 lakh samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 2.68 crore, the statement said. PTI NAVHMB
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Allahabad
- Farrukhabad
- lakh
- Uttar
- Pratapgarh
ALSO READ
Allahabad HC issues notice to builder Mukesh Khurana in perjury petition
Mandate of 30 days' notice under Special Marriage Act optional: Allahabad HC
Allahabad High Court to hear plea against acquittal of Babri mosque demolition accused
Allahabad High Court to hear plea against acquittal of Babri mosque demolition accused
CJM, Bar Association file reports before Allahabad HC in Etah lawyer assault case