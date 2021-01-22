8 more COVID deaths, 370 cases in UP

The coronavirus toll rose to 8,605 in Uttar Pradesh on Friday with eight more deaths, while 370 new cases took the caseload to 5.98 lakh, according to a statement.

Of the eight fresh deaths reported in the state, five were from Lucknow, while one each was from Allahabad, Pratapgarh and Farrukhabad, according to a statement.

Of the 370 fresh cases reported in the state, Lucknow reported 34 fresh cases. There are 7,528 active cases, while the number of recoveries rose to 5.82 lakh after 484 more people recuperated.

Over 1.38 lakh samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 2.68 crore, the statement said. PTI NAVHMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)