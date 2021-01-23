Russia's RDIF signs vaccine production deal with Turkey - Ifax

Russia's RDIF signs vaccine production deal with Turkey - IfaxReuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-01-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 15:29 IST
Russian sovereign wealth fund RDIF said on Saturday it had signed an agreement with Turkey on production of its Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, the Interfax news agency reported. RDIF added that it had begun transferring the production technology to Turkey.
RDIF has also signed deals to produce Sputnik V with manufacturers in South Korea, China, India, Brazil, Belarus and Kazakhstan.
