Delhi reports 197 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

Delhi reported 197 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of reported cases in the national capital to 6,33,739.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 18:43 IST
Delhi reports 197 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi reported 197 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of reported cases in the national capital to 6,33,739. According to the Delhi Health department, the death toll has gone up to 10,799 with ten more people succumbing to the virus.

It said 367 COVID-19 patients have recovered taking the total recoveries in Delhi to 6,21,060. Delhi has 1,880 active cases. The health department said that 76,868 tests were conducted in the national capital in the last 24 hours including 29,401 rapid antigen tests.

However, the vaccination drive against coronavirus is underway throughout the nation. India has given emergency use authorisation to two COVID-19 vaccines being manufactured in the country - Covishield and Covaxin. While Covishield has been developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, Covaxin is an indigenous vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

