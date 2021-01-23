Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africa's regulatory body approves Serum Institute of India's COVID-19 vaccine

South Africas health regulatory body has granted approval to the worlds largest drug manufacturer Serum Institute of India SII to supply COVID-19 vaccine to the country.Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday that the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority SAHPRA has granted approval to the SII, which is producing the vaccine in collaboration with the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, to supply the drug to the country.The approval comes amid growing concerns that the 1.5 million vaccine doses to be shipped to South Africa in the next few weeks had not been approved by the local regulator.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 23-01-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 19:57 IST
South Africa's regulatory body approves Serum Institute of India's COVID-19 vaccine
South Africa is battling a second wave of the COVID-19 as well as a new variant of the deadly virus. Image Credit: ANI

South Africa's health regulatory body has granted approval to the world's largest drug manufacturer Serum Institute of India (SII) to supply COVID-19 vaccine to the country.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday that the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) has granted approval to the SII, which is producing the vaccine in collaboration with the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, to supply the drug to the country.

The approval comes amid growing concerns that the 1.5 million vaccine doses to be shipped to South Africa in the next few weeks had not been approved by the local regulator. "We will, in the next coming days, engage with the public in order to give an update on the progress of the first batch of the vaccines that we committed would be received in the first quarter,'' Mkhize said.

The minister had earlier told the country's parliament that the SII would supply a million doses of the vaccine to South Africa by the end of January and a further 500,000 in February, which would be used to vaccinate front line, healthcare workers.

"At this stage, we would like to assure South Africans that all is on track. We are working closely with all relevant stakeholders to ensure a smooth implementation of the vaccine roll-out programme," Mkhize said.

South Africa is battling a second wave of the COVID-19 as well as a new variant of the deadly virus.

The country reported 11,761 new COVID-19 cases and 575 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of fatalities in the country has reached 40,076.

According to the Johns Hopkins University data, the country has 1,392,568 COVID-19 cases. The minister said that his department had also been offered vaccines from private agents.

"As a department, we have resolved and wish to advise the public that it is critical that any such agent and vaccine authenticity must be verified directly with manufacturers. This is the only way, in our view, to guarantee the quality of the vaccines that may be acquired through third parties," Mkhize said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Big B's beauty remark about Gita Gopinath on 'KBC' irks netizens

Megastar Amitabh Bachchans comments praising Gita Gopinaths beauty during a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati may have floored the International Monetary Fund IMF chief but many on social media took offence to the remark.On Friday, Go...

Police in Russia detain 1,614 people at Navalny rallies - monitor

Russian police detained an estimated 1,614 people at unauthorised rallies held on Saturday across the country in support of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the OVD-Info protest monitor said....

It's a massive, massive moment for us: Rahane tells teammates

Having led India to an incredible come-from-behind Test series triumph in Australia, Ajinkya Rahane called it a massive, massive moment for his players and lauded them for performing as a unit.Bowled out for a record low score of 36 in the ...

MyPillow Guy among the Trump acolytes picking up the torch

When Mike Lindell, better known to TV viewers as the MyPillow Guy, went to the White House last week to try to persuade President Donald Trump to keep pushing bogus theories about the election, he came away disappointed. Unexpectedly, Trump...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021