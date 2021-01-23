Left Menu
Development News Edition

Active COVID-19 cases in TN drop below 5,000; State adds 586

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-01-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 22:14 IST
Active COVID-19 cases in TN drop below 5,000; State adds 586

Tamil Nadu on Saturday saw itsactive COVID-19 infection count dropping below 5,000, with 586new cases pushing the caseload to 8,34,171, while twofatalities took the toll to 12,309, the health departmentsaid.

Recoveries eclipsed new infections with 673people walking out of health care facilities after gettingdischarged, totalling to 8,16,878, a bulletin said.

The number of active cases stood at 4,984.

A total of 63,073 samples were tested on Saturday,totalling to 1,55,77,766 specimens examined so far The State capital logged the majority of cases byadding 153 new infections, while the rest was spread acrossother districts.

Chennai continued to top the list of cases with2,30,026 infections of more than 8.34 lakh infectionsreported. It also accounted for the majority of fatalities dueto COVID-19 with 4,085 deaths.

As many as 19 districts added new cases in singledigits, while 35 districts reported zero fatalities.PTI VIJ BN WELCOME WELCOME

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UK strain of COVID-19 infects 150 people in India

The Union Health Ministry on Saturday said that the total number of persons found positive with UK strain of COVID-19 is 150. As many as 123 healthcare workers suffered Adverse Effects Following Immunisation AEFI, out of 15 lakh COVID vacci...

Macron says France will tighten legislation on incest

France will tighten its laws on incest, President Emmanuel Macron said in a series of tweets on Saturday, after the publication of a book accusing a top French political commentator of abusing his stepson sparked outrage across the country....

Quota for panchayat polls: Clear picture by Feb 15, says UP minister

Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Rural Development and Parliamentary Affairs Anand Swaroop Shukla on Saturday said the status of reservation of seats for panchayat elections in the state would be clear by February 15.Shukla made the rema...

Michigan Mega Millions ticket wins $1 billion jackpot

Someone in Michigan bought the winning ticket for the USD 1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, which was the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.The winning numbers for Friday nights drawing were 4, 26, 42, 50 and 60, with a Mega Ball o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021