Active COVID-19 cases in TN drop below 5,000; State adds 586

Tamil Nadu on Saturday saw itsactive COVID-19 infection count dropping below 5,000, with 586new cases pushing the caseload to 8,34,171, while twofatalities took the toll to 12,309, the health departmentsaid.

Recoveries eclipsed new infections with 673people walking out of health care facilities after gettingdischarged, totalling to 8,16,878, a bulletin said.

The number of active cases stood at 4,984.

A total of 63,073 samples were tested on Saturday,totalling to 1,55,77,766 specimens examined so far The State capital logged the majority of cases byadding 153 new infections, while the rest was spread acrossother districts.

Chennai continued to top the list of cases with2,30,026 infections of more than 8.34 lakh infectionsreported. It also accounted for the majority of fatalities dueto COVID-19 with 4,085 deaths.

As many as 19 districts added new cases in singledigits, while 35 districts reported zero fatalities.PTI VIJ BN WELCOME WELCOME

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)