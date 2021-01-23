Left Menu
German hospital under quarantine over more infections coronavirus variant

The number of people at the Humboldt hospital infected with the more infectious B117 variant was likely to rise further in the coming days, a spokeswoman of public hospital operator Vivantes told Reuters. The quarantine decision means that the Humboldt hospital in the German capital will not admit any new patients.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 23-01-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 23:05 IST
"New patients and emergencies will be redirected to other hospitals," the spokeswoman said. Image Credit: ANI

German health authorities put a Berlin hospital under quarantine after 20 patients and staff members tested positive for a more infectious variant of the coronavirus discovered in Britain and spreading fast around the world, officials said on Saturday. The number of people at the Humboldt hospital infected with the more infectious B117 variant was likely to rise further in the coming days, a spokeswoman of public hospital operator Vivantes told Reuters.

The quarantine decision means that the Humboldt hospital in the German capital will not admit any new patients. "New patients and emergencies will be redirected to other hospitals," the spokeswoman said.

Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Germans on Thursday to stop complaining about the slow roll-out of a vaccine against COVID-19 and defended a decision to extend a lockdown as necessary to stem the more aggressive variant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

