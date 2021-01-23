Lalu Prasad brought to AIIMS Delhi for further treatment

Left Menu
Ailing Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad has been brought to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi from Ranchi by an air ambulance and a team of doctors had been constituted for his treatment.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2021 23:48 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 23:48 IST
Visuals out side the Delhi airport. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Ailing Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad has been brought to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi from Ranchi by an air ambulance and a team of doctors had been constituted for his treatment. The State Medical Board in Jharkhand had referred the RJD chief, who was admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, for treatment to AIIMS.

A Health Bulletin from RIMS said earlier in the day that a high-resolution computed tomography (HRCT) reflected pneumonia in his lungs. The bulletin said his condition was stable. Lalu Prasad had earlier tested negative for COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

