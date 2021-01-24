Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain's virus surge hits mental health of front-line workers

The unrelenting increase in COVID-19 infections in Spain following the holiday season is again straining hospitals, threatening the mental health of doctors and nurses who have been at the forefront of the pandemic for nearly a year.In Barcelonas Hospital del Mar, the critical care capacity has more than doubled and is nearly full, with 80 per cent of ICU beds occupied by coronavirus patients.There are young people of 20-something-years-old and older people of 80-years-old, all the age groups, said Dr Joan Ramon Masclans, who heads the ICU.

PTI | Barcelona | Updated: 24-01-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 13:58 IST
Spain's virus surge hits mental health of front-line workers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The unrelenting increase in COVID-19 infections in Spain following the holiday season is again straining hospitals, threatening the mental health of doctors and nurses who have been at the forefront of the pandemic for nearly a year.

In Barcelona's Hospital del Mar, the critical care capacity has more than doubled and is nearly full, with 80 per cent of ICU beds occupied by coronavirus patients.

"There are young people of 20-something-years-old and older people of 80-years-old, all the age groups," said Dr Joan Ramon Masclans, who heads the ICU. "This is very difficult, and it is one patient after another." Even though authorities allowed gatherings of up to 10 people for Christmas and New Year celebrations, Masclans chose not to join his family and spent the holidays at home with his partner.

"We did it to preserve our health and the health of others. And when you see that this isn't being done (by others) it causes significant anger, added to the fatigue," he said.

A study released this month by Hospital del Mar looking at the impact of the spring's COVID-19 surge on more than 9,000 health workers across Spain found that at least 28 per cent suffered major depression. That is six times higher than the rate in the general population before the pandemic, said Dr Jordi Alonso, one of the chief researchers.

In addition, the study found that nearly half of participants had a high risk of anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, panic attacks or substance- and alcohol-abuse problems.

Spanish health care workers are far from the only ones to have suffered psychologically from the pandemic. In China, the levels of mental disorders among doctors and nurses were even higher, with 50 per cent reporting depression, 45 per cent reporting anxiety and 34 per cent reporting insomnia, according to the World Health Organisation.

In the UK, a survey released last week by the Royal College of Physicians found that 64 per cent of doctors reported feeling tired or exhausted. One in four sought out mental health support.

"It is pretty awful at the moment in the world of medicine,'' Dr Andrew Goddard, president of the Royal College of Physicians, said in a statement accompanying the study.

"Hospital admissions are at the highest-ever level, staff are exhausted, and although there is light at the end of the tunnel, that light seems a long way away." Dr Aleix Carmona, a third-year anesthesiology resident in Spain's northeastern region of Catalonia, didn't have much ICU experience before the pandemic hit. But as surgeries were cancelled, Carmona was summoned to the ICU at the Moisès Broggi hospital outside Barcelona to fight a virus the world knew very little about.

"In the beginning, we had a lot of adrenaline. We were very frightened but we had a lot of energy," Carmona recalled. He plowed through the first weeks of the pandemic without having much time to process the unprecedented battle that was unfolding.

It wasn't until after the second month that he began feeling the toll of seeing first-hand how people were slowly dying as they ran out of breath. He pondered what to tell patients before intubating them. His initial reaction had always been to reassure them, tell them it would be alright. But in some cases he knew that wasn't true.

"I started having difficulty sleeping and a feeling of anxiety before each shift," Carmona said, adding that he would return home after 12 hours feeling like he had been beaten up.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UK health minister says hopes schools can open by Easter, will depend on data

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday he hoped schools, which have been closed to most pupils since Jan. 5 as part of a national lockdown, would be able to reopen by Easter in early April but said it would depend on COVID-19 ...

Poppy straw recovered, man arrested in J-K

A man was arrested on Sunday after 53 kgs of poppy straw was recovered from his apple-laden truck in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Harjinder Singh, a resident of Punjabs Hoshiarpur district, was driving his truck from K...

Priyanka Gandhi slams Centre for blocking farmers from entering Delhi

All India Congress Committee General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP-led Central government of transferring the wealth of the country to corporates and taking away the rights of farmers. The ...

1 killed, 2 injured in Kabul blast

A bodyguard was killed and the head of the Central Banks dispute resolution department and his driver were wounded in todays blast in Kabul, reported TOLO News. The Central Bank in a statement confirmed the incident.The incident occurred ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021