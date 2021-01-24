Left Menu
ASHA worker's death in AP sparks protests

PTI | Vja | Updated: 24-01-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 14:13 IST
Amaravati(AP), Jan 24 (PTI): An ASHA worker died inthe Government General Hospital in Guntur in Andhra Pradesh onSunday with her fellow workers alleging that she diedfollowing coronavirus vaccination.

Guntur district Collector Samuel Anand said the exactcause of the ASHA worker's death would be revealed only aftera post-mortem but maintained that not a single Adverse EventFollowing Immunisation was reported in the district as 10,099healthcare staff were vaccinated in the first eight days.

ASHA workers staged a demonstration in front of theGGH demanding that a compensation of Rs 50 lakh be paid to thedeceased's family.

A leader of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions that ledthe protest picked up an argument with the district Collectorwhen he visited the hospital to console the family members ofthe deceased.

The Collector said he would send a proposal to thestate government for payment of compensation to the ASHAworker's kin, on the lines of that paid to frontline healthworkers who succumbed to COVID-19.

He also promised a house site besides a job to aneligible member of the family.

The 44-year old ASHA worker complained of severeheadache and fever on January 22, three days after she took ashot of the coronavirus vaccine.

''We first took her to a private hospital and latershifted to the GGH as her condition worsened. She was a veryfit person and rendered tireless service during COVID-19time,'' the ASHA worker's brother said.

He denied that she suffered a brain stroke as wasbeing said by the GGH doctors.PTI DBV SSPTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

