Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha sees 2,752 new COVID-19 cases, 1,743 recoveries,45 deaths

Maharashtras coronavirusinfection count increased by 2,752 fresh cases on Sunday toreach 20,09,106, the state health department said.As the virus claimed 45 lives during the day, theoverall death toll reached 50,785 in the state, it said in astatement.A total of 1,743 patients were discharged on Sundayfollowing recovery.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-01-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 18:38 IST
Maha sees 2,752 new COVID-19 cases, 1,743 recoveries,45 deaths

Maharashtra's coronavirusinfection count increased by 2,752 fresh cases on Sunday toreach 20,09,106, the state health department said.

As the virus claimed 45 lives during the day, theoverall death toll reached 50,785 in the state, it said in astatement.

A total of 1,743 patients were discharged on Sundayfollowing recovery. This took the overall recovery count inMaharashtra to 19,12,264.

Maharashtra is now left with 44,831 active cases, itsaid. The case recovery rate in the state is 95.18 per centwhile the case fatality rare is 2.53 per cent.

With 61,766 new tests, the cumulative number ofsamples tested so far in Maharashtra has gone up to1,42,07,595, the department said.

Mumbai city saw 479 new coronavirus cases and sevendeaths, taking the overall count of infections to 3,06,050 andthe death toll to 11,304, it said.

Mumbai division, which includes the city and satellitetowns, reported 920 fresh cases and 12 deaths, taking thetotal caseload in the region to 6,88,792 and the death toll to19,487.

Nashik division reported 345 fresh cases, including105 in Nashikcity, during the day.

Pune division added 622 new infections, including 152in Pune city and 132 in PimpriChinchwad, the department said.

Aurangabad division reported 71 new coronaviruspositive cases, Latur division 102, and Akoladivision 216.

In Nagpurdivision, 425 new coronavirus infections,including 253 in Nagpurcity, were detected during the day.

The coronavirus figures in Maharashtra are: Positivecases 20,09,106, deaths 50,785, recoveries 19,12,264, activecases 44,831, total tests 1,42,07,595, tests conducted today61,766.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Farmer dies due to cold in UP's Fatehpur

A 45-year-old farmer died allegedly due to cold here in a village in Kishanpur police station area while irrigating his field, police said on Sunday.SHO of Kishanpur police station Pandhari Saroj said Kamta Nishad 45 of Mahrauli village had...

167 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan

Rajasthans COVID-19 tally increased to 3,16,652 on Sunday with 167 fresh cases, according to a health department bulletin.No death due to the coronavirus was reported on Sunday, it said.The highest number of fresh cases were reported from J...

Srikanth resumes training after BAI gets mandatory quarantine time reduced

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth, who was forced to withdraw from the just-concluded Thailand Open as per protocols, resumed training on Sunday after the Badminton Association of India BAI got his 14-day mandatory reduced to a week.Srikanth...

UAE cabinet approves establishment of embassy in Tel Aviv

The United Arab Emirates on Sunday approved establishing an embassy in the city of Tel Aviv in Israel, the UAE government said on its Twitter account, citing a cabinet decision.The UAE and Israel agreed to normalise relations in August. Wri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021