Maha sees 2,752 new COVID-19 cases, 1,743 recoveries,45 deaths

Maharashtra's coronavirusinfection count increased by 2,752 fresh cases on Sunday toreach 20,09,106, the state health department said.

As the virus claimed 45 lives during the day, theoverall death toll reached 50,785 in the state, it said in astatement.

A total of 1,743 patients were discharged on Sundayfollowing recovery. This took the overall recovery count inMaharashtra to 19,12,264.

Maharashtra is now left with 44,831 active cases, itsaid. The case recovery rate in the state is 95.18 per centwhile the case fatality rare is 2.53 per cent.

With 61,766 new tests, the cumulative number ofsamples tested so far in Maharashtra has gone up to1,42,07,595, the department said.

Mumbai city saw 479 new coronavirus cases and sevendeaths, taking the overall count of infections to 3,06,050 andthe death toll to 11,304, it said.

Mumbai division, which includes the city and satellitetowns, reported 920 fresh cases and 12 deaths, taking thetotal caseload in the region to 6,88,792 and the death toll to19,487.

Nashik division reported 345 fresh cases, including105 in Nashikcity, during the day.

Pune division added 622 new infections, including 152in Pune city and 132 in PimpriChinchwad, the department said.

Aurangabad division reported 71 new coronaviruspositive cases, Latur division 102, and Akoladivision 216.

In Nagpurdivision, 425 new coronavirus infections,including 253 in Nagpurcity, were detected during the day.

The coronavirus figures in Maharashtra are: Positivecases 20,09,106, deaths 50,785, recoveries 19,12,264, activecases 44,831, total tests 1,42,07,595, tests conducted today61,766.

