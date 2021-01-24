Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 19:30 IST
Delhi records 185 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Delhi recorded 185 new COVID-19 cases and nine more deaths on Sunday, while the positivity rate rose marginally to stand at 0.30 per cent, authorities said.

The positivity rate on Saturday was at 0.26 per cent.

The national capital's infection tally is now over 6.33 lakh and the death toll 10,808, the authorities said.

On Monday, the city had recorded 161 cases, the lowest in nearly nine months, with a positivity rate of 0.32 per cent.

The tally of active cases on Sunday stood at 1,741, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

This month, 585 cases were reported on January 1 and 494 on January 2; 424 on January 3; 384 on January 4, and 442 on January 5; 654 on January 6; 486 on January 7 and 444 on January 8; 519 on January 9 and 399 on January 10; 306 on January 11 and 386 on January 12 and 357 on January 13 and 340 on January 14.

From January 15-22, the daily figures stood at 295; 299; 246; 161; 231; 228; 227 and 266 respectively.

These 185 new cases came out the 62,307 tests conducted the previous day, including 36,965 RT-PCR tests and 25,342 rapid antigen tests. The bulletin said the total number of cases has climbed to 6,33,924. According to it, out of the total 9,054 beds in COVID hospitals in Delhi, 8,267 are vacant.

It said 128 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by people under quarantine, including travellers who have returned by Vande Bharat Mission and bubble flights.

The bulletin said 6,21,375 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.

The number of containment zones in Delhi dropped to 1,665 on Sunday from 1,810 the previous day, authorities said.

The number of people in home isolation dropped to 748 on Sunday, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

