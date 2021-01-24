No COVID-19 deaths, 158 new cases reported in Andhra

No deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, while 158 new cases were reported, the state health department informed on Sunday. With this, the total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 8,87,010, including 1,476 active cases and 7,147 deaths.

As many as 8,78,387 coronavirus patients have recovered so far, including 155 in the last 24 hours. In the last 24 hours, 44,382 samples were tested for the infectious virus. (ANI)

