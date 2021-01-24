TN's COVID-19 tally edges up to 8.34 lakh with 569 fresh

With 569 new COVID-19 cases andseven deaths, Tamil Nadu's infection tally edged up to8,34,740 and the toll rose to 12,316, while nearly 2,500people in the priority list were vaccinated for the diseaseon Sunday, the state government said.

Recoveries continued to eclipse fresh infections with 642people recovering, the total number of those cured in thestate so far to 8,17,520, a health department bulletin said.

The number of active cases stood at 4,904.

Chennai's caseload increased to 2,30,195, the maximumamong the districts, with 168 people testing positive.

It also accounted for a little over one third of theCOVID-19 fatalities at 4,085 deaths.

A 90-year old woman from neighbouring Chengalpet wasamong the seven who succumbed to the disease on Sunday and allhad co-morbidities or chronic illness.

As many as 19 of the 38 districts in the state reportedcases in single digits, while 31 districts reported zerofatalities, the bulletin said.

A total of 62,619 samples were tested on Sunday, takingthe total specimens examined to 1,56,40,385.

Meanwhile, the government said it administered COVID-19vaccines to 2,494 people, including healthcare workers, onSunday, taking the cumulative figure to 61,720 since thelaunch of the immunisation drive on January 16.

In 169 session sites, a total of 2,404 were givenCovishield and 90 Covaxin, a release from the Public Healthand Preventive Medicine department said.

About six lakh people, including healthcareprofessionals, are in the priority list in the state forvaccination during the ongoing phase.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)