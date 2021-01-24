Left Menu
Becerra frustrated at vaccine delays, confusion

President Joe Bidens nominee to be health secretary is expressing his own frustration about long lines for vaccinations, cancelled appointments as local health authorities run out of vaccine and the difficulty many Americans are having in figuring out where they stand in line to get the inoculation.Thats not America, Xavier Becerra told CNNs State of the Union on Sunday.

President Joe Biden's nominee to be health secretary is expressing his own frustration about long lines for vaccinations, cancelled appointments as local health authorities run out of vaccine and the difficulty many Americans are having in figuring out where they stand in line to get the inoculation.

“That's not America,” Xavier Becerra told CNN's “State of the Union'' on Sunday. “That's not the way we treat those we consider vulnerable in need of the vaccine the most. That's not America at its best.” Biden has pledged to distribute 100 million vaccines in 100 days. Becerra said he can't offer a timeline for when all Americans who want the vaccine will be able to get one.

“Once we're in, in the house, taking care of business, we'll be able to give more precision,” Becerra said. But you got to give us a chance to figure out what's going on in the cockpit, that's causing this plane to nosedive so severely.”

