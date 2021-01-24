COVID-19: Two more deaths, 200 new cases in Punjab

COVID-19: Two more deaths, 200 new cases in PunjabPTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-01-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 21:31 IST
Punjab reported two more coronavirus fatalities and 200 fresh cases on Sunday, pushing the overall figures to 5,555 deaths and 1,71,930 infections, officials said.
There are 2,256 active COVID-19 cases in the state now, according to a medical bulletin.
Among the fresh infections, Mohali reported 35 cases, Faridkot 28 and Ludhiana 26.
A total of 232 coronavirus patients were discharged in a 24-hour period after recovering from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 1,64,119, as per the bulletin.
As many as 10 patients are on ventilator support while 63 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.
A total of 43,66,353 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said. PTI CHS TIRTIR
