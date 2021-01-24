Vaccinated Anganwadi teacher in Telangana dies following chest pain: Doctors

A 45-year old Anganwaadi teacherwho was administered COVID-19 vaccine nearly a week ago, diedafter complaining of chest pain overnight in Warangal districtin Telangana, doctors said on Sunday.

The teacher, vaccinated on January 19, had taken somemedicines on Saturday night as she was having chestpain andslept in her house at Shayampeta on the outskirts of Warangal.

She was found dead on Sunday morning, they said.

Her body was shifted to state-run Mahatma GandhiMemorial Hospital, for postmortem and samples were alsocollected there and sent for testing to ascertain the cause ofdeath, its Superintendent Dr K Nagarjuna Reddy said.

She is the second person, who had taken COVID-19vaccination, to have died in the state after complaining ofchest pain.

Earlier, a 42-year-old healthcare worker in Nirmaldistrict died on January 20 but a health official had saidpreliminary findings suggested it was unrelated to thevaccination.

