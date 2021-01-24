Left Menu
COVID-19 jab: 31,466 beneficiaries vaccinated on 9th day; total vaccinations cross 16 lakh

As many as 31,466 healthcare workers have been vaccinated in five states on the ninth day of the massive countrywide COVID-19 vaccination program, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 22:31 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 31,466 healthcare workers have been vaccinated in five states on the ninth day of the massive countrywide COVID-19 vaccination program, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Sunday. As per an official release, 907 beneficiaries were vaccinated in Haryana, 2,472 beneficiaries were vaccinated in Karnataka, 1,007 beneficiaries were vaccinated in Punjab, 24,586 beneficiaries were vaccinated in Rajasthan and 2,494 beneficiaries were vaccinated in Tamil Nadu.

"The cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 has crossed 16 lakh (16,13,667) (till 7.30 pm on Sunday) through 28,613 sessions, as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight," the Ministry stated. It added that only 10 adverse events following immunization (AEFI) have been reported till 7.30 pm on the ninth day of the vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, as many as 14,849 COVID-19 cases and 155 fatalities were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday. With 15,948 recoveries, the total number of recoveries in the country now stands at 1,03,16,786. (ANI)

