US passes 25 million confirmed cases of COVID-19
The United States has surpassed 25 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.The new milestone, reported Sunday by Johns Hopkins University, is a grim reminder of the coronavirus wide reach in the U.S., which has seen far more confirmed cases and deaths than any other country in the world.The U.S. accounts for roughly one of every four cases reported worldwide and one of every five deaths.PTI | Newyork | Updated: 24-01-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 22:44 IST
