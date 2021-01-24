Left Menu
US passes 25 million confirmed cases of COVID-19

The United States has surpassed 25 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.The new milestone, reported Sunday by Johns Hopkins University, is a grim reminder of the coronavirus wide reach in the U.S., which has seen far more confirmed cases and deaths than any other country in the world.The U.S. accounts for roughly one of every four cases reported worldwide and one of every five deaths.

US passes 25 million confirmed cases of COVID-19
The United States has surpassed 25 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The new milestone, reported Sunday by Johns Hopkins University, is a grim reminder of the coronavirus' wide reach in the U.S., which has seen far more confirmed cases and deaths than any other country in the world.

The U.S. accounts for roughly one of every four cases reported worldwide and one of every five deaths. India has recorded the second most cases, with about 10.7 million.

The number of new cases in the U.S. has shown signs of slowing recently, with an average of 176,000 reported daily in the past week, down from 244,000 in early January. The country's first case of the infection was diagnosed almost exactly a year ago.

