One more death takes COVID-19 toll to 133 in Sikkim

The COVID-19 death toll inSikkim climbed to 133 with one more fatality, an official saidon Sunday.

State IEC member Sonam Bhutia said a 76-year-oldfemale died due to the contagion late on Saturday.

She also had comorbid conditions, the official said.

Sikkim reported three positive cases in the past 24hours, taking the tally to 6,071.

The state now has 127 active cases, while 5,716patients have recovered from the disease, he said. Ninety-fivepeople have migrated.

Altogether, 73,565 samples have been tested forcoronavirus, the official added.

