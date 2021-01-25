Left Menu
Development News Edition

Poland says Moderna delays COVID-19 vaccine supply

Moderna has cancelled its coronavirus vaccines supply to Poland scheduled for Tuesday, a government official said, adding the delivery could be supplied during the weekend at the earliest. "Unfortunately tomorrow's delivery of Moderna vaccines has been cancelled. Poland has vaccinated over 700.000 up to date, mostly medics and some elderly.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 25-01-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 15:00 IST
Poland says Moderna delays COVID-19 vaccine supply

Moderna has cancelled its coronavirus vaccines supply to Poland scheduled for Tuesday, a government official said, adding the delivery could be supplied during the weekend at the earliest. "Unfortunately tomorrow's delivery of Moderna vaccines has been cancelled. We will be modifying the vaccination schedule if needed," the Polish prime minister's top aide Michal Dworczyk told a news conference on Monday.

Poland has been receiving coronavirus vaccinations as part of the European Union's procurement scheme. Warsaw has also ordered vaccines outside the EU agreement, local media reported. Poland has vaccinated over 700.000 up to date, mostly medics and some elderly. The country planned to vaccinate 3 million people in the first quarter of 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Ker announces 'Dakshayani Velayudhan award' for women empowerment

The Kerala government has instituted an annual award for women in the name of Dakshayani Velayudhan, the first and lone Dalit woman in the constituent Assembly.The award would be bestowed on a woman who works for the empowerment of other n...

Visited routes with farmers, have taken cognisance of possible anti-national elements: Delhi police

The Delhi Police and farmer leaders have visited the route for the Kisan Tractor Rally scheduled to take place on Republic Day tomorrow, informed Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava on Monday, adding that the police had taken cognisance...

'AYU SAMVAD' public awareness campaign on AYURVEDA and COVID 19 held

AYU SAMVADMy Health My Responsibility is one of the largest public awareness campaign program on AYURVEDA and COVID 19 PANDEMIC, organized by All India Institute of Ayurveda New Delhi, as envisioned supported by Ministry of AYUSH. More tha...

Over two lakh healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 in Karnataka

Karnataka on Monday said ithas become the first state in the country to vaccinate morethan two lakh healthcare workers with COVID-19 vaccine.As of 2 PM today 25th Jan 2021 Karnataka has safelyvaccinated 2,06,577 healthcare workers with COVI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021