BRIEF-France's Institut Pasteur stopping one of its potential COVID-19 vaccine projects

* FRANCE'S INSTITUT PASTEUR SAYS IT IS STOPPING THE DEVELOPMENT OF ONE OF ITS POTENTIAL COVID-19 VACCINE PROJECTS, WHICH WAS BASED ON VACCINE USED AGAINST MEASLES

INSTITUT PASTEUR SAYS WILL PURSUE DEVELOPMENT OF OTHER VACCINE CANDIDATES THAT HAD REACHED END OF PRE-CLINAL PHASE AND REMAINS STRONGLY MOBILISED IN FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19

