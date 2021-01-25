Left Menu
3 new cases take Nagaland's COVID-19 tally to 12,079

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 25-01-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 20:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to12,079 on Monday as three more people tested positive for theinfection, a senior health official said.

Ten more people have been cured of the disease duringthe day, said Director of Health and Family Welfare, Dr. DenisHangsing.

The state now has 96 active coronavirus cases, while11,753 people have been cured of the disease, 88 patients havesuccumbed to the infection and 142 have migrated to otherstates, he said.

Kohima has the highest number of active cases at 47,followed by Dimapur (38) and Mokokchung (8).

Nagaland has tested over 1.24 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

