COVID: 172 new cases in Punjab, 5 more die

Five more people succumbed to the coronavirus in Punjab, raising the toll to 5,560, while 172 fresh cases pushed the number of cases to 1,72,089 on Monday, according to a medical bulletin.

There are 2,152 active COVID-19 cases in the state, the bulletin said.

Mohali reported 28 new cases of the novel coronavirus, Ludhiana 27 and Jalandhar 18.

The recovery count rose to 1,64,377 in Punjab after 258 more patients recovered from the infection, according to the bulletin.

Five critical COVID-19 patients are on ventilator support while 79 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 43,76,767 samples have been collected for COVID-19 testing so far in the state, it said. PTI CHS CK

