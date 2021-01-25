Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-01-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 21:48 IST
Maha: 35,816 health workers get vaccines; total now 1,35,701
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Maharashtra government said35,816 health staffers, or 74 per cent of the targeted workersfor the day, were administered COVID-19 vaccine doses across477 centres in the state on Monday.

According to an official statement, Dhule district inNorth Maharashtra reported 144 per cent vaccination.

Other districts like Wardha, Bhandara, Osmanabad andSatara reported more than 100 per cent turnout for receivingjabs against COVID-19, the statement said.

Public Health Department Principal Secretary PradeepVyas said that 1,35,701 persons have been administered vaccinedoses in the state till now.

The statement said 265 individuals were administeredthe indigenously developed Covaxin vaccine on Monday.

Covaxin, manufactured by Hyderabad-based companyBharat Biotech, is being administered at six places in thestate: Amravati, Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Kolhapur andAurangabad, it added.

Covishield, developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca andmanufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute of India, is theother vaccine which is being administered during thenationwide drive.

The government said inoculation sessions will not beheld in the state on January 30 as polio vaccination drive isscheduled on January 31.

District-wise numbers of staffers vaccinated till now:Akola (1,433), Amravati (3,243), Buldhana (2,921), Washim(1,573), Yavatmal (2,143), Aurangabad (3,959), Hingoli(1,573), Jalna (2,445), Parbhani (1,597), Kolhapur (4,601),Ratnagiri (1,942), Sangli (4,065), Sindhudurg (1,264), Beed(3,008), Latur (3,081), Nanded (2,062), Osmanabad (1,620),Mumbai (6,624), Mumbai suburbs (10,540), Bhandara (1,803),Chandrapur (2,569), Gadchiroli (2,215), Gondia (1,797), Nagpur(6,111), Wardha (3,960), (Ahmednagar 5,240), Dhule (2,755),Jalgaon (3,437), Nandurbar (1,822), Nashik (5,991), Pune(11,188), Satara (4,891), Solapur (5,570), Palghar (2,606),Thane (13,109) and Raigad (1,303).

The vaccination drive began in the state on January16 as part of the nationwide programme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

