Left Menu
Development News Edition

Azithromycin, doxycycline not effective in early-stage COVID-19 - study

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 21:58 IST
Azithromycin, doxycycline not effective in early-stage COVID-19 - study
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A UK trial found that commonly used antibiotics azithromycin and doxycycline were generally not effective as a treatment for early stages of COVID-19 in order to prevent hospitalisation or further intervention, Oxford University said on Monday.

The trial, dubbed PRINCIPLE, found that there was no beneficial effect in patients over the age of 50 who were treated with either of the antibiotics at home, the University said on its website, adding that further details will be published in a peer-reviewed journal soon. (https://bit.ly/3ogBiur)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Leeds chairman says domestic game needs defending from Super League

Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani has said all Premier League clubs need to come together to defend the competition from the threat of a breakaway European Super League.Last week FIFA and UEFA issued a joint statement warning that any...

Punjabi Singer Babbu Maan appeals to youth to maintain peace during tractor parade on Republic Day

Popular Punjabi singer Babbu Maan on Monday appealed to youth to maintain peace during the Republic Day tractor parade by farmers against the new agricultural laws. Speaking at a press conference of Samyukt Kisan Morcha at Singhu Border, Ma...

Facebook blocks Netanyahu chatbot, citing privacy violation

Facebook said on Monday it removed a post and suspended a messenger bot from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus page, after it posted that he wanted phone numbers to call and convince people to get COVID-19 vaccinations. Netanyahu o...

Three GDA supervisors suspended over illegal constructions

Three supervisors of the Ghaziabad Development Authority GDA have been suspended for allegedly conniving with builders for illegal constructions, officials said on Monday.Besides, recommendations have been sent to the state government to su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021