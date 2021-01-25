TL begins COVID-19 inoculation drive for pvt health care

The COVID-19 inoculation drivefor private healthcare personnel began in Telangana on Monday,with over 20,000 of them being administered the vaccine.

The drive was held in all 33 districts.

A total of 20,359 personnel were given the shots againstthe targetted 42,915, which worked out to 47.4 per cent, stateDirector of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao said in a release.

The cumulative number of beneficiaries vaccinated as onMonday was 1,30,607, while the total percentage of those whoreceived the vaccine till Monday was 61 per cent.

No serious or severe case of AEFI (Adverse EventsFollowing Immunization) was reported on Monday.

The five minor AEFI cases reported were stable, therelease said.

Several eminent doctors working in the private sectorwere administered the vaccine, it said.

The nationwide vaccination campaign was launched onJanuary 16 and was conducted for healthcare workers in thegovernment sector (state and Central) till January 22.

The drive was nnot conducted on a daily basis duringJanuary 16 to 22.

Meanwhile, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan launched thevaccination drive at the ESI Hospital and Medical Collegehere.

She said the exercise was launched with an aim to protectthe frontline warriors on a priority basis.

''The vaccination is being given not for testing.It is forprotecting our doctors, healthcare workers and other medicalstaff on a priority basis.

It is like thanksgiving for their services during thepandemic,'' a Raj Bhavan press communique quoted her as saying.

The Governor said it was truly a proud moment for Indiato come up with its own vaccine and help many other countriesby supplying immunization.

She again urged all the doctors, healthcare workers andother medical professionals to get vaccinated and not show anyvaccine-hesitancy.

