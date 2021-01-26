Left Menu
Mexico's positive COVID-19 test rate points to undertesting -WHO

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 26-01-2021 01:22 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 01:22 IST
The high rate of positive COVID-19 tests in Mexico likely means the nation has been screening too few people, the top World Health Organization (WHO) emergencies official, Mike Ryan, said on Monday, as new infections and deaths rise daily.

Over the weekend, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced he had contracted COVID-19, the highest-profile case of the disease in a country where the new coronavirus has infected nearly 1.8 million people and killed about 150,000 of them.

"The positivity rates are high," Ryan told a news conference, when asked about Mexico's testing regimen. "Which probably does represent undertesting over many, many months."

