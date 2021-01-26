Left Menu
Development News Edition

One new COVID-19 case in Arunachal Pradesh, tally rises to

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 26-01-2021 10:44 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 10:44 IST
One new COVID-19 case in Arunachal Pradesh, tally rises to

Arunachal Pradesh reported onenew COVID-19 case, taking the coronavirus caseload in thenortheastern state to 16,820, a senior health departmentofficial said on Tuesday.

An Army man from Dahung military camp in West Kamengdistrict was detected through RT-PCR test and the patient wasasymptomatic, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr LobsangJampa said.

Four more people recuperated from the disease onMonday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to16,749, he said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in thestate now is 99.57 per cent while the fatality ratio is 0.33per cent, the official said, adding that the positivity ratein the state currently stands at 0.08 per cent.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 15 active COVID-19 caseswhile 56 people have succumbed to the infection so far.

West Kameng district has the highest number of activecases at four while, Changlang, Tawang and East Siangdistricts have three each, the SSO said.

The Capital Complex Region comprising Itanagar,Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa area has three activecases, the official said.

The state has so far conducted 3,90,074 sample testsfor COVID-19, including 385 on Monday, he said.

A total of 7,087 health workers, including 796 onMonday have received shots of COVID-19 vaccine so far, StateImmunization Officer (SIO) Dr Dimong Padung said.

Padung said that the state health department has beencarrying out inoculation drive four days a week - Monday,Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

He said that so far seven cases of Adverse EventFollowing Immunisation (AEFI) have been reported in the state.

The highest numbers of vaccines were administered inPapumpare district so far with a total of 870 personsreceiving jabs, followed by Namsai (626) and West Kameng(588), Padung added.

The state has received a total of 32,000 doses ofCovishield vaccine from the Centre till now.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

World Bank approves more US$13.5m to help Guyana improve education system

The World Banks Board of Executive Directors approved today additional financing of US13.5 million to support the ongoing Guyana Secondary Education Improvement Project. The project, which aims to improve teaching in mathematics and increas...

Asian shares retreat after bumpy day on Wall Street

Shares fell in Asia on Tuesday after a choppy session on Wall Street yielded mixed results as the market struggled to find direction.Hong Kong led other regional markets lower, dropping 1.9 to 29,587.91. Markets in Australia and India were ...

Republic is from you, it belongs to you: Rahul wishes people on R-Day

Indias fate is determined by its every citizen, whether it is the satyagrahi farmer, labourer, small and medium businessman, young job seeker or a housewife troubled by inflation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday as he greeted p...

World Bank approves more funding to help Maldives mitigate COVID-19 impact

The World Banks Board of Executive Directors today approved additional financing of 21.6 million to further help Maldives mitigate the economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis on poor and vulnerable workers and their families.The additional f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021