One new COVID-19 case in Arunachal Pradesh, tally rises to

Arunachal Pradesh reported onenew COVID-19 case, taking the coronavirus caseload in thenortheastern state to 16,820, a senior health departmentofficial said on Tuesday.

An Army man from Dahung military camp in West Kamengdistrict was detected through RT-PCR test and the patient wasasymptomatic, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr LobsangJampa said.

Four more people recuperated from the disease onMonday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to16,749, he said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in thestate now is 99.57 per cent while the fatality ratio is 0.33per cent, the official said, adding that the positivity ratein the state currently stands at 0.08 per cent.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 15 active COVID-19 caseswhile 56 people have succumbed to the infection so far.

West Kameng district has the highest number of activecases at four while, Changlang, Tawang and East Siangdistricts have three each, the SSO said.

The Capital Complex Region comprising Itanagar,Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa area has three activecases, the official said.

The state has so far conducted 3,90,074 sample testsfor COVID-19, including 385 on Monday, he said.

A total of 7,087 health workers, including 796 onMonday have received shots of COVID-19 vaccine so far, StateImmunization Officer (SIO) Dr Dimong Padung said.

Padung said that the state health department has beencarrying out inoculation drive four days a week - Monday,Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

He said that so far seven cases of Adverse EventFollowing Immunisation (AEFI) have been reported in the state.

The highest numbers of vaccines were administered inPapumpare district so far with a total of 870 personsreceiving jabs, followed by Namsai (626) and West Kameng(588), Padung added.

The state has received a total of 32,000 doses ofCovishield vaccine from the Centre till now.