German minister says EU will base decision on Epstein's ex-girlfriend seeks dismissal of charges she faces vaccine on data

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 26-01-2021 12:15 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 12:00 IST
European authorities will this week base a decision on whether to approve AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine on available data, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said, declining to comment on media reports it is not so effective for the elderly.

Spahn also told ZDF television on Tuesday that it was encouraging that the number of new coronavirus cases was falling in Germany.

