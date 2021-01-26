German minister calls for 'Europe's fair share' in vaccine distribution

German Health Minister Jens Spahn on Tuesday backed European Union proposals to introduce restrictions on COVID-19 vaccines leaving the bloc, saying Europe should have its "fair share".

The EU has proposed setting up a register of vaccine exports amid frustration over delays in deliveries of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot and other supply problems. "I can understand that there are production problems but then it must affect everyone in the same way," Spahn told ZDF television.

"This is not about Europe first but about Europe's fair share," he said, adding it therefore made sense to have export limits on vaccines. AstraZeneca told the EU on Friday it could not meet supply targets for its vaccine up to the end of March - a further blow to the EU's pandemic efforts after Pfizer announced a temporary slowdown in supplies in January.

Spahn said it was encouraging that the number of new coronavirus cases was falling in Germany and, if that trend continues, a decision can be taken on what to do about restrictions. "One thing is clear, schools and nurseries were the last to close and if there is an easing of restrictions, they will be first (to re-open)," he said.

