Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK to unveil hotel quarantine plans, public told not to book vacations

Britain will announce on Tuesday whether it will bring in mandatory quarantine in hotels for some or all arrivals, the country's coronavirus vaccination minister said as he warned the public not to book summer vacations. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he was looking at the option of introducing quarantine hotels for those coming to Britain to prevent the risk of "vaccine-busting" new coronavirus variants entering the country.

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 14:31 IST
UK to unveil hotel quarantine plans, public told not to book vacations
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Britain will announce on Tuesday whether it will bring in mandatory quarantine in hotels for some or all arrivals, the country's coronavirus vaccination minister said as he warned the public not to book summer vacations.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he was looking at the option of introducing quarantine hotels for those coming to Britain to prevent the risk of "vaccine-busting" new coronavirus variants entering the country. Nadhim Zahawi, the minister responsible for the rollout of the United Kingdom's COVID-19 vaccination programme, said details of plans would come later on Tuesday.

"The government is looking at, as the prime minister has confirmed, the hotel quarantine policy, and we'll make an announcement on this in the appropriate way," he told BBC TV. Britain has suffered a sharp rise in the number of infections and deaths in the new year, fuelled partly by a new more highly contagious variant of the virus first identified in southeast England.

There has been concern about the possible impact of other strains discovered in South Africa and Brazil, and whether these variants might impact on the effectiveness of vaccines which are seen as key to Britain's way out from strict lockdown measures. The country has the fifth worst death toll in the world from the pandemic, with 98,531 people dying within 28 days of a positive test, and one of the deepest economic contractions on record. Official figures on Tuesday showed the unemployment rate had hit its highest level in nearly five years.

The BBC reported that the new hotel quarantine requirement would mean arrivals from most of Southern Africa and South America, as well as Portugal, would have to isolate in a hotel for 10 days. It said there had been "no definitive decision yet" on those coming from other parts of the world and this was "still a live issue". Johnson will chair a meeting with senior ministers on the decision later on Tuesday.

The measures, which would be among the strictest in Europe if introduced, have alarmed the travel industry which is already fighting for survival. "Let's hope it's for as few markets as possible because quite frankly tourism has already been decimated this year and really this is the last thing we need," Joss Croft, chief executive of UKinbound, which represents Britain's tourism sector, told the BBC.

Zahawi also said the public should not be booking holidays abroad for this summer agreeing it was "absolutely" too soon to do so. "I think it's far too early," he told Sky News. "There's still 37,000 people in hospital with COVID at the moment, it's far too early for us to even speculate about the summer."

Engine maker Rolls-Royce cut its forecasts for the timing of a recovery on Tuesday due to measures designed to contain the new variants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Connaught Place to remain shut as farmers' tractor parade turns violent

The Connaught Place in the heart of the national capital will remain closed Tuesday in view of the ongoing tractor parade by farmers which turned violent at some places in the city, the New Delhi Traders Association said.Atul Bhargava, the ...

Air pollution linked to increased risk of irreversible vision loss: Study

Air pollution is associated with an increased risk of progressive and irreversible sight loss, known as age related macular degeneration AMD, according to a long-term study that could pave the way for new treatment options for the disorder....

Sweden pauses Pfizer vaccine payments, seeks clarity on doses - DN daily

Swedens Health Agency has paused COVID-19 vaccine payments to Pfizer and is seeking clarification over the amount of doses available in each vial, Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter reported on Tuesday. Sweden is seeking clarification on the numb...

Ukraine expects 100,000-200,000 vaccines from Pfizer in February - PM

Ukraine expects to receive 100,000 to 200,000 doses of vaccines from Pfizer under the COVAX scheme in February and vaccinate the first 367,000 people against the coronavirus in first stage, Ukrainain Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Tue...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021