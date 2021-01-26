China CDC says inactivated COVID-19 vaccines can be upgraded for variants in two months

China CDC says inactivated COVID-19 vaccines can be upgraded for variants in two monthsReuters | Beijing | Updated: 26-01-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 14:46 IST
An expert with Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said if china's COVID-19 inactivated vaccines need upgrading for mutated virus variants, the upgrade could be completed in about two months, Global Times reported on Teusday in Chinese social media platform Weibo.
The Global Times is published by the People's Daily, the official newspaper of China's ruling Communist Party.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- china
- Communist Party
- Global Times
- Chinese
- People's Daily
ALSO READ
China reports 103 new COVID-19 cases vs 69 a day earlier
China reports most COVID-19 cases since July 30 amid Hebei outbreak
China sees biggest daily COVID-19 case rise in over 5 months
China says WHO team to probe COVID-19 origins will arrive Jan. 14
China stocks slip on Sino-U.S. tensions, fresh virus cases; Hong Kong gains