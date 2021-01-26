Left Menu
Development News Edition

Covax has pledged $112 million for COVID-19 vaccines for Afghanistan

It aims to deliver at least 2 billion vaccine doses by the end of 2021 to cover 20% of the most vulnerable people in 91 poor and middle-income countries. Afghanistan's Deputy Health Minister Waheed Majroh told journalists it was going to take six months to get the vaccines but authorities were in discussions to get them earlier.

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 16:26 IST
Covax has pledged $112 million for COVID-19 vaccines for Afghanistan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The World Health Organization's COVAX programme has pledged $112 million for COVID-19 vaccines to reach 20% of Afghanistan's population, an Afghan health official said on Tuesday. The COVAX programme is a global scheme to vaccinate people in poor and middle income countries against the coronavirus. It aims to deliver at least 2 billion vaccine doses by the end of 2021 to cover 20% of the most vulnerable people in 91 poor and middle-income countries.

Afghanistan's Deputy Health Minister Waheed Majroh told journalists it was going to take six months to get the vaccines but authorities were in discussions to get them earlier. Afghanistan has registered a total of 54,854 infections and 2,390 deaths - but experts say the actual numbers are much higher and are underreported due to low testing and limited access to medical facilities in the war torn country.

Aside from COVAX, the country has also received a pledge of 500,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from India, Dr Ghulam Dastagir Nazari, head of the Expanded Programme on Immunisation at Afghanistan's health ministry told Reuters. "The AstraZeneca brand which is manufactured in India will arrive soon in Afghanistan," Nazari said, adding that the government was only concerned about the WHO approval of the vaccine and that the pre-qualification process has already started.

The vaccination programme will take place amidst continuing fighting between Taliban and government forces and rising attacks on media and rights campaigners, but Nazari said he believed the insurgent group would not oppose the campaign because it would not go door-to-door. "Previously the Taliban opposed polio vaccination in their controlled areas because of its door-to-door process; the Taliban did not oppose any campaign being done from health centres," he said.

The Taliban spokesman did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Tokyo Olympic Q&A: Officials try to explain how games happen

With calls for a cancellation mounting, pressure is building on Japanese organizers and the IOC to explain exactly how they plan to hold the Tokyo Olympics in the midst of a pandemic.The International Olympic Committee and the local organiz...

AMU buries time capsule to mark 100 years of institution

The Aligarh Muslim University on Tuesday buried a time capsule containing documents that carry the history of the 100-year journey of the institution.During an online function on the 72nd Republic Day, AMU Vice Chancellor Professor Tariq Ma...

Delhi-NCR has maximum stuck housing units at 1.9 lakh worth nearly Rs 1.2 lakh cr: Report

Delhi-NCR property market has maximum stuck housing units at 1.9 lakh, worth nearly Rs 1.2 lakh crore, that were delayed by at least seven years, according to property consultant Anarock.A total of 1,90,120 housing units, worth Rs 1,19,291 ...

Italian yields drop as PM Conte looks to form new government

Italian government bond yields dropped across the curve on Tuesday as the prime minister was set to try to form a new government, triggering hopes for a return of some political stability in the Southern European nation.Italian Prime Minist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021