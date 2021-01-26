Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO experts issue recommendations on Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

"This interval might be moved to 42 days but the evidence we have does not go behond that time," he said, speaking from Mexico. WHO director of immunisation Kate O'Brien said that clinical trials of the Moderna vaccine were needed on pregnant women.

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 17:36 IST
WHO experts issue recommendations on Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A World Health Organization (WHO) panel of experts recommended on Tuesday that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine be given in two doses at an interval of 28 days, which could be extended under exceptional circumstances to 42 days.

The WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization, known as SAGE, issued a series of recommendations on Moderna, several weeks after issuing their guidance on the rival Pfizer shot. After reviewing Moderna data the independent experts said that that vaccine not be used on pregnant women unless they are health workers exposed to the virus or have medical conditions putting them at high risk.

"The main recommendation for the use of this vaccine is that based on the current elements we recommend it should be given in doses of 100 micrograms or 0.5 ml with an interval of 28 days," Alejandro Cravioto, panel chair, told a news briefing in Geneva. "This interval might be moved to 42 days but the evidence we have does not go behond that time," he said, speaking from Mexico.

WHO director of immunisation Kate O'Brien said that clinical trials of the Moderna vaccine were needed on pregnant women. "There is no reason to think there could be a problem in pregnancy, we are just acknowledging the data is not there at the moment," she said.

The WHO was liaising with Moderna on data it submitted as part of its application for WHO emergency use listing and would make a decision soon, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Chaos in Delhi as farmers' tractor parade turns violence, protesters storm Red Fort

A tractor march meant to highlight farmers demands dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the national capital on Tuesday, as hordes of rampaging protesters broke through barriers, fought with police, overturned vehicles and delivered a n...

Farmers broke pre-decided conditions for parade, many personnel injured: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police Tuesday said protesting farmers violated the conditions pre-agreed for their tractor parade and resorted to violence and vandalism, leaving many police personnel injured. In a statement, the police also claimed the force di...

UK minister declines to "speculate" on COVID hotel quarantine plan

Britains interior minister Priti Patel said she would not speculate on the introduction of hotel quarantines for people arriving in the country ahead of an announcement expected later on Tuesday. Itd be wrong to speculate about any measures...

Maharashtra: 289 more birds found dead, tally 18,700

The tally of bird deaths inMaharashtra reached 18,700 with 289 more birds dying invarious parts of the state on Monday, a state governmentofficial said on Tuesday.The samples of these birds have been sent to theBhopal-based laboratory to fi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021