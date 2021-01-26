Left Menu
Sweden registers 9,123 new COVID-19 cases, 242 deaths since Friday

Sweden, whose unorthodox pandemic strategy has placed it in the global spotlight, registered 9,123 new coronavirus cases since Friday, health agency statistics showed on Tuesday. The figure compares to 9,779 cases the corresponding period last week. The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 242 new deaths, taking the total to 11,247. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and sometimes weeks.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 26-01-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 18:36 IST
Sweden, whose unorthodox pandemic strategy has placed it in the global spotlight, registered 9,123 new coronavirus cases since Friday, health agency statistics showed on Tuesday. The figure compares to 9,779 cases the corresponding period last week.

The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 242 new deaths, taking the total to 11,247. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and sometimes weeks. Sweden's death rate per capita is several times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours' but lower than in several European countries that opted for lockdowns.

