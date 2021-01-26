Left Menu
Development News Edition

Director of hit Yugoslav film about smallpox epidemic gets COVID jab

Markovic received a COVID-19 vaccine made by China's Sinopharm after Serbia became the first European country to use jab in its inoculation programme. Some in the Balkan country fear it is unreliable as full efficacy data has not been released.

Reuters | Belgrade | Updated: 26-01-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 18:52 IST
Director of hit Yugoslav film about smallpox epidemic gets COVID jab

Director Goran Markovic was among those lining up outside exhibition halls in Belgrade on Tuesday to receive a shot against COVID-19, almost 40 years after making a hit Yugoslav film about the country's fight against a terrifying smallpox epidemic. "I got used to (being vaccinated) in my life," said the 74-year-old. "I've been getting vaccines against flu for decades now and I think it is a very useful thing to do." Markovic's 1982 tense thriller Variola Vera recounts the true story of an outbreak of smallpox in the then-Yugoslavia in 1972, the last major outbreak in Europe, which came decades after the disease was thought to have been eradicated.

The outbreak, in which 175 people were infected and 35 died, prompted the declaration of martial law, quarantines and the emergency vaccination of almost the whole population of 20 million. Markovic received a COVID-19 vaccine made by China's Sinopharm after Serbia became the first European country to use jab in its inoculation programme.

Some in the Balkan country fear it is unreliable as full efficacy data has not been released. "I totally don't understand these prejudices regarding this vaccine," said Markovic.

Serbia this week changed its vaccination programme to invitation only after seeing huge queues at vaccination centres around the country. Jabs had been open to whoever wanted them after the country first inoculated its health workers, key workers and elderly. It has vaccinated almost 280,000 people. In the rest of the Western Balkans, inoculation has started only in Albania. Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro and North Macedonia have ordered but not yet received supplies of any vaccine.

Neighbouring Croatia, a European Union member, has vaccinated around 70,000 people, but only around 12,000 people have received both shots due to a delay in deliveries for the EU countries. Serbia is also using vaccines developed by Pfizer and Russia's Sputnik V.

In Serbia, which has a population of 7 million, 3,905 people have died from COVID-19 and 385,126 fell ill with it. The country registered new strain of coronavirus last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 hits record high at open on upbeat corporate earnings

The SP 500 hit a record high at the open on Tuesday, helped by positive earnings updates from a slew of companies including General Electric and Johnson Johnson, while the Federal Reserve kicked off its two-day policy meeting.The Dow Jones...

Iran will take steps next month to curb short-notice IAEA inspections - official

Iran threatened on Tuesday to block short-notice inspections of its nuclear facilities by the United Nations atomic agency as it presses Washington to reverse economic sanctions imposed on Tehran.Former U.S. President Donald Trump pulled Wa...

6 new cases push Manipur's COVID-19 tally to 29,003

Manipurs COVID-19 tally rose to29,003 on Tuesday as six more people tested positive for theinfection, an official said.Two new patients each are from Imphal East and ImphalWest districts, and one each from Bishnupur and Chandeldistricts, th...

Grindr faces $11.7 mln fine in Norway for breach of data privacy

Norways Data Protection Authority said on Tuesday it planned to fine dating app Grindr 100 million Norwegian crowns 11.7 million for what the regulator said was illegal disclosure of user data to advertising firms.U.S.-based Grindr, which d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021