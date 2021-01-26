Left Menu
Sweden records 242 COVID-19 deaths even as slump in new cases persists

Sweden, whose rejection of lockdowns placed it in the global spotlight, has registered 9,123 new COVID-19 cases since Friday amid a slowing second wave of the disease, health agency statistics showed on Tuesday. The figure compared with 9,779 cases during the corresponding period last week.

Sweden, whose rejection of lockdowns placed it in the global spotlight, has registered 9,123 new COVID-19 cases since Friday amid a slowing second wave of the disease, health agency statistics showed on Tuesday.

The figure compared with 9,779 cases during the corresponding period last week. New cases has dropped significantly in recent weeks though deaths have remained at a high level. "We're seeing a continued development with fewer and fewer cases," Chief Epidemiologist Anders Tegnell told a news conference.

The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 242 new deaths, taking the total to 11,247. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and sometimes weeks. The Health Agency said a total of 95 cases of the British variant of the virus had been identified, most of them traced back to travel from Britain. In addition, three cases of the South African variant had been found.

"Most of them are isolated cases, there are some chains of infection, but they are few and quite short," Tegnell said. The agency also said close to 200,000 doses of vaccine had been had been used across Sweden and that the vast majority of people in elderly care had received at least one injection.

"All signals we get show that the vaccination is working very well," Tegnell said. Sweden's death rate per capita is several times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours' but lower than in several European countries that opted for lockdowns.

