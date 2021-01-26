Left Menu
Development News Edition

Poland's population rapidly shrinking under pandemic

PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 26-01-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 20:52 IST
Poland's population rapidly shrinking under pandemic
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Statistics for 2020 show deaths spiked in Poland to a level unseen since World War II and births sharply declined, trends attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic and described by some as a demographic crisis.

The data reported Tuesday by the daily newspaper Dziennik Gazeta Prawna came from a state register that includes weekly births and deaths.

Poland, a nation with a population of more than 38 million, registered 357,400 births last year, the lowest number since 2005, and some 486,200 deaths from various causes, the highest number registered since the war. The overall data showed a population loss of some 129,000 people, compared to a decline of some 36,400 the year before.

Poland's population has slowly decreased in the past two decades mostly due to the emigration of young people seeking better opportunities.

The low birth rate surprised observers because some experts predicted the lockdown measures the Polish government has imposed on and off since mid-March would lead to a baby boom, the newspaper said. Communist-era martial law restrictions in Poland during the early 1980s produced such an uptick in births.

Demography expert Piotr Szukalski told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna he thinks that deep concerns about the spread of the coronavirus are to blame.

Minister of Family and Social Policy Marlena Malag ascribed the high death rate to the pandemic and said it would take a long time for the current government program of family benefits intended to boost the birthrate to reverse the negative trend.

Commenting on data the state agency Statistics Poland released in December for 11 months of 2020, economist Rafal Mundry said the number of deaths was the highest since World War II, and the number of births the lowest in 15 years.

"We have a huge demographic crisis," Mundry said on Twitter.

In 2019, some 30,000 people died in Poland each month on average. In November, when COVID-19 cases spiked, the country registered almost 60,400 deaths.

The high death rate continued in the first three weeks of 2021, with almost 29,000 deaths, compared to some 24,800 deaths in the first three weeks of 2020, before the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Mobile internet suspended in 3 Haryana districts for 24 hours as Delhi witnesses violent protests

Mobile internet services have been suspended in three Haryana districts of Sonipat, Jhajjar and Palwal for 24 hours ending 5 pm Wednesday, the state government said Tuesday evening, as violent protests by farmers rocked neighbouring Delhi.H...

Protesters deviated from fixed routes, violated other conditions set for tractor parade

Not carrying weapons, following fixed routes and entering Delhi with tractors sans trolleys, were among the several conditions set by farmer leaders and police that were violated by some participants of the tractor parade here on Tuesday. T...

Farm protest violence: Pol parties condemn violence; Oppn slams govt for allowing situation to deteriorate

Leaders across the political spectrum on Tuesday condemned the violence in the national capital after farmers protesting against the the three farm laws deviated from pre-decided routes during a tractor march, clashed with the police, broke...

Biden Commerce pick stresses investment in COVID-19 recovery

President Joe Bidens pick to oversee the Commerce Department says investments across the country are needed to provide Americans with a pathway to a good job as the nation recovers from the economic damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.Rh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021