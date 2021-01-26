Bengal reports 295 new COVID-19 cases, 9 fresh fatalities

West Bengal's COVID-19 tallyrose to 5,68,650 on Tuesday as 295 more people tested positivefor the infection, while nine fresh fatalities pushed thestate's coronavirus death toll to 10,131, a health bulletinsaid.

As many as 409 more people have been cured of thedisease, pushing the recovery rate among the patients in thestate to 97.16 per cent.

North 24 Parganas district reported the highest numberof new cases at 91, followed by Kolkata at 83.

Three fresh fatalities were reported in North 24Parganas, two each in Kolkata and Nadia and one each in Howrahand Paschim Medinipur.

The state now has 6,028 active cases, while 5,52,491people have recovered from the disease so far, the bulletinsaid.

West Bengal has so far tested over 78.76 lakh samplesfor COVID-19, including 25,367 on Tuesday, it added.

