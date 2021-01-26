Left Menu
UK PM Johnson tells EU don't restrict supply of vaccines

26-01-2021
UK PM Johnson tells EU don't restrict supply of vaccines
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he does not want European Union countries to restrict the supply of coronavirus vaccines to Britain, saying the lesson of the pandemic is that nations need to work together. After being asked about reports that the EU asked the British drugmaker AstraZeneca to divert doses from the UK to make up for a shortfall in supplies, Johnson said: "I don't want to see the restrictions on vaccines or their ingredients, and I am sure it will be widely supported across the EU as well."

The prime minister added he was confident of maintaining Britain's COVID-19 vaccine supply.

