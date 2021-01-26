UK PM Johnson tells EU don't restrict supply of vaccines

UK PM Johnson tells EU don't restrict supply of vaccinesReuters | London | Updated: 26-01-2021 23:28 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 23:20 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he does not want European Union countries to restrict the supply of coronavirus vaccines to Britain, saying the lesson of the pandemic is that nations need to work together. After being asked about reports that the EU asked the British drugmaker AstraZeneca to divert doses from the UK to make up for a shortfall in supplies, Johnson said: "I don't want to see the restrictions on vaccines or their ingredients, and I am sure it will be widely supported across the EU as well."
The prime minister added he was confident of maintaining Britain's COVID-19 vaccine supply.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
