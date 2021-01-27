UK to announce hotel quarantine for Britons returning from 30 high-risk countries -Times

UK to announce hotel quarantine for Britons returning from 30 high-risk countries -TimesReuters | Updated: 27-01-2021 04:39 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 04:39 IST
The British government will on Wednesday announce plans for limited hotel quarantine for Britons returning from 30 high-risk countries covered by a travel ban, the Times reported on Wednesday.
These countries include South America, Portugal, Cape Verde and South Africa, the report added. Separately, Johnson has rejected calls by interior minister Priti Patel for a temporary closure of borders, the newspaper reported, adding Patel had pushed for a travel ban to stop potentially vaccine resistant strains of coronavirus being imported into the country.
Johnson has said he was looking at the option of introducing quarantine hotels for those coming to Britain to prevent the risk of "vaccine-busting" new coronavirus variants entering the country.
