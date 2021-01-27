South Africa approves AstraZeneca vaccine for emergency use

South Africa approves AstraZeneca vaccine for emergency useReuters | Cape Town | Updated: 27-01-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 17:39 IST
South Africa has approved AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use and is reviewing applications by rival manufacturers, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer, the medicines regulator said on Wednesday.
"In terms of the AstraZeneca vaccine … this has been granted emergency use (approval) and there will be a press conference with the minister of health on this (later)," said Helen Rees, chairwoman of the South African Health Products board, during a media briefing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AstraZeneca
- South Africa
- South African Health
- Johnson & Johnson
ALSO READ
BRIEF-EMA Gets Application For Conditional Marketing Authorisation For AstraZeneca Vaccine
EXCLUSIVE-Bangladesh's Beximco could start private sales of AstraZeneca vaccine next month
EU watchdog to review AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine this month
EXCLUSIVE-Bangladesh's Beximco could start private sales of AstraZeneca vaccine next month
Thailand receives requests to register AstraZeneca, Sinovac vaccines