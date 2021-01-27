85 more test positive for COVID-19 in U'khand

Left Menu

Six districts including Almora, Chamoli, Pauri, Rudraprayag, Tehri and Uttarkashi reported no positive cases on Wednesday.91,419 infected people have recuperated, 1,329 have migrated out of the state and 1,439 are under treatment, it said. Meanwhile, 144 healthcare workers were administered vaccine shots on Wednesday taking the total number of beneficiaries vaccinated in the state so far to 14,690.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 27-01-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 19:36 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand's Covid caseload rose to 95,826 on Wednesday with 85 more people testing positive for the infection in the state while three more patients died taking the death toll so far to 1,639. Dehradun district reported the highest number of 44 cases, Nainital 20, Haridwar 11, Udham Singh Nagar six, Pithoragarh two, Bageshwar and Champawat one each, a state Health Department bulletin here said. Six districts including Almora, Chamoli, Pauri, Rudraprayag, Tehri and Uttarkashi reported no positive cases on Wednesday.

91,419 infected people have recuperated, 1,329 have migrated out of the state and 1,439 are under treatment, it said. Meanwhile, 144 healthcare workers were administered vaccine shots on Wednesday taking the total number of beneficiaries vaccinated in the state so far to 14,690.

