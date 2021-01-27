Left Menu

Indonesian President receives second dose of Chinese coronavirus vaccine

Indonesian President Joko Widodo received the second dose of the Chinese coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday, two weeks after the first injection. Indonesia has given priority to health workers and public officers after authorising the emergency use of the Sinovac vaccine.

PTI | Jakarta | Updated: 27-01-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 20:22 IST
Indonesian President receives second dose of Chinese coronavirus vaccine
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Indonesian President Joko Widodo received the second dose of the Chinese coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday, two weeks after the first injection. Indonesia has given priority to health workers and public officers after authorising the emergency use of the Sinovac vaccine. Several top military, police and health officials also received their second shots at the Presidential Palace, as well as a celebrity who is a social media influencer.

The Health Ministry data showed about 245,685 people have been vaccinated so far, most of them health workers. On Tuesday, Indonesia's confirmed cases surpassed 1 million with 28,468 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Business briefs 2

E-sports and mobile gaming platform Mobile Premier League MPL on Wednesday said it has raised USD 500,000 about Rs 3.65 crore from existing employees as part of its Employee Investment Plan.The Employee Investment Plan, which was announced ...

UNICEF signs up Dubai's DP World to help distribute COVID-19 vaccines

The United Nations childrens agency UNICEF signed a partnership deal with DP World on Wednesday for the Dubai-based logistics firm to help distribute COVID-19 vaccines. State-owned DP World, known for its global port operations, will provid...

Indian farmers call off march to parliament on Budget Day following deadly violence

Indian farmers on Wednesday postponed a march to parliament on Feb. 1, the day of the governments budget announcement, following violent clashes with police a day earlier that left one person dead and hundreds injured. Tens of thousands of ...

Pak police arrest 3 Taliban terrorists

Pakistans counter-terrorism officials on Wednesday arrested three Taliban militants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.The terrorists belonging to Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan TTP included a commander of the banned outfit, they said.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021