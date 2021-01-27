Indonesian President receives second dose of Chinese coronavirus vaccine
Indonesian President Joko Widodo received the second dose of the Chinese coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday, two weeks after the first injection. Indonesia has given priority to health workers and public officers after authorising the emergency use of the Sinovac vaccine.PTI | Jakarta | Updated: 27-01-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 20:22 IST
Indonesian President Joko Widodo received the second dose of the Chinese coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday, two weeks after the first injection. Indonesia has given priority to health workers and public officers after authorising the emergency use of the Sinovac vaccine. Several top military, police and health officials also received their second shots at the Presidential Palace, as well as a celebrity who is a social media influencer.
The Health Ministry data showed about 245,685 people have been vaccinated so far, most of them health workers. On Tuesday, Indonesia's confirmed cases surpassed 1 million with 28,468 deaths.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indonesian
- Chinese
- Sinovac
- Indonesia
- Joko Widodo
- Health Ministry
- Presidential Palace
ALSO READ
Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi visits Myanmar in SE Asia tour, promises vaccines
Indonesia uses unmanned undersea vehicle in hunt for air crash victims, 'black boxes'
Divers sift debris, seabed mud for Indonesia plane devices
Malaysia's Pharmaniaga signs COVID vaccine agreement with China's Sinovac
Indonesia's Sriwijaya flew old planes and neglected routes to become No.3 carrier