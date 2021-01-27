Left Menu

Vaccines versus variants: Israel's exit from pandemic hangs in balance

Israel's plan to parlay its COVID-19 vaccination drive into an exit from the pandemic next month hangs in the balance as new variants of the virus have spurred an increase in infections, a senior official said on Wednesday. Highly infectious foreign variants are currently flooding Israeli hospitals with serious cases and the newly developed vaccines have yet to be proven fully effective against them, Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kisch said.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 27-01-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 20:36 IST
Vaccines versus variants: Israel's exit from pandemic hangs in balance
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Israel's plan to parlay its COVID-19 vaccination drive into an exit from the pandemic next month hangs in the balance as new variants of the virus have spurred an increase in infections, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Highly infectious foreign variants are currently flooding Israeli hospitals with serious cases and the newly developed vaccines have yet to be proven fully effective against them, Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kisch said. Israel currently leads the world on per capita vaccinations, having inoculated about 30% of its population of nine million with at least one dose.

"We are in a war with very low intelligence (about the enemy)," Kisch, a former fighter pilot, told Reuters. "That means that things are changing as we go. The enemy is using different tactics and different methods that we are not fully aware of." Israel began vaccinating high-risk groups on Dec. 19 in what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu predicted would provide them with full protection by the end of this month and enable the economy to begin reopening in February.

But despite expanded eligibility criteria for the Pfizer Inc. vaccines and the imposition of a third national lockdown, infections and deaths are surging. "OPTIMISTIC"

Israel's projections of a vaccine-fuelled turnaround last week proved false, Kisch said. Now it is hoping to see in the coming two weeks a reduction in morbidity as well as solid research data showing that the vaccines defeat the variants. "We are optimistic because, as of now, the knowledge regarding this vaccine is (that it is) effective against them," Kisch said.

If that is correct, that means a delay of only two to four weeks in Israel's planned exit from the pandemic, he said. If not, Israel could be facing a further delay of six to eight months. "We'll have to wait for a new development of a vaccine that will give the answer against this mutation," Kisch said.

Asked what hospitalisation data would give Israel cause for hope, Kisch said it had not set a threshold. But if the 2% rate of serious cases among COVID-19 sufferers could be halved, that would "make a huge difference". Netanyahu is up for re-election on March 23. His Likud party messaging suggests that the coronavirus strategy is central to the campaign. Yet Kisch, a Likud lawmaker, sounded circumspect.

"We are doing the best that we can against corona, with or without elections, with or without politics," he said. (Writing by Dan Williams Editing by Gareth Jones)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi chairs 35th PRAGATI interaction; reviews 9 projects worth Rs 54,675 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired the meeting of 35th edition of PRAGATI, the ICT based multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation of policies involving Central and State governments. As per an ...

Yellen, UK's Sunak discuss cooperation on pandemic, climate, taxes-U.S. Treasury

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday spoke with British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, and discussed the need for cooperation on the COVID-19 pandemic, including support for a strong economic recovery, the Treasury said in a sta...

Amit Shah must be sacked for allowing Delhi violence: Cong

The Congress on Wednesday held Home Minister Amit Shah responsible for the violence that shook the national capital on Republic Day due to the security lapse and intelligence failure and said he should be sacked immediately.The Congress als...

French Holocaust memorial vandalized on remembrance day

Vandals painted graffiti on Frances Holocaust Memorial ahead of international commemorations of the Nazi slaughter of millions of Jews.The Israeli Embassy in France tweeted a photo of the pro-Uighur graffiti scrawled on a wall etched with t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021