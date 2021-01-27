Left Menu

Goa records 53 fresh COVID-19 cases; 90 recoveries

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 27-01-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 20:49 IST
Goa records 53 fresh COVID-19 cases; 90 recoveries
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

As many as 53 persons testedpositive for coronavirus, while 90 recovered from theinfection in Goa on Wednesday, an official from the healthdepartment said.

With this the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 53,100and the count of recoveries has reached 51,600, the officialsaid.

No casualties were reported during the day, keepingthe toll steady at 763, he said.

There are currently 737 patients undergoing treatmentat various facilities, the official said.

With the addition of 1,415 samples tested during theday, the total number of tests conducted in the state has goneup to 4,43,903, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases53,100, new cases 53, death toll 763, discharged 51,600,active cases 737, samples tested till date 4,43,903.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi chairs 35th PRAGATI interaction; reviews 9 projects worth Rs 54,675 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired the meeting of 35th edition of PRAGATI, the ICT based multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation of policies involving Central and State governments. As per an ...

Yellen, UK's Sunak discuss cooperation on pandemic, climate, taxes-U.S. Treasury

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday spoke with British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, and discussed the need for cooperation on the COVID-19 pandemic, including support for a strong economic recovery, the Treasury said in a sta...

Amit Shah must be sacked for allowing Delhi violence: Cong

The Congress on Wednesday held Home Minister Amit Shah responsible for the violence that shook the national capital on Republic Day due to the security lapse and intelligence failure and said he should be sacked immediately.The Congress als...

French Holocaust memorial vandalized on remembrance day

Vandals painted graffiti on Frances Holocaust Memorial ahead of international commemorations of the Nazi slaughter of millions of Jews.The Israeli Embassy in France tweeted a photo of the pro-Uighur graffiti scrawled on a wall etched with t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021