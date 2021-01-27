Goa records 53 fresh COVID-19 cases; 90 recoveries

As many as 53 persons testedpositive for coronavirus, while 90 recovered from theinfection in Goa on Wednesday, an official from the healthdepartment said.

With this the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 53,100and the count of recoveries has reached 51,600, the officialsaid.

No casualties were reported during the day, keepingthe toll steady at 763, he said.

There are currently 737 patients undergoing treatmentat various facilities, the official said.

With the addition of 1,415 samples tested during theday, the total number of tests conducted in the state has goneup to 4,43,903, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases53,100, new cases 53, death toll 763, discharged 51,600,active cases 737, samples tested till date 4,43,903.

