PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-01-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 22:15 IST
Mumbai: 5,179 health workers get vaccines; 1 more site opens

As many as 5,179 of the targeted7,700 healthcare workers were administered COVID-19 vaccineshots at 11 centres in Mumbai on Wednesday, the city civicbody said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officialsaid out of 7,700 targeted healthcare workers selected forvaccination, only 68 per cent (5,179) were inoculated.

With this, the tally of healthcare workers vaccinatedagainst coronavirus so far in Mumbai rose to 23,399, the BMCsaid.

The BMC opened its 11th vaccination centre, at SevenHills Hospital in western suburbs, on Wednesday.

According to civic sources, 376 doses of 'Covishield',the vaccine manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute ofIndia (SII), was administered to healthcare workers at the newcentre on the first day.

According to the BMC official, the highest 829healthcare workers were given vaccines at Dr BabasahebAmbedkar Hospitalfollowed by 783 at Rajawadi Hospital and 679at KEM Hospital, among other medical facilities.

The lowest number of 18 doses of ''Covaxin'', thevaccine developed and manufactured by Hyderabad-based BharatBiotech, were administered at state-run J J Hospital, he said.

Barring J J Hospital, at all other vaccination sites,Covishield is being administered to healthcare workers.

The official said of the 23,399 healthcare workersinoculated so far, 23,236 were given Covishield and the restCovaxin.

BMC officials said they have increased the number ofvaccination booths to 77 from 65 earlier, this week.

In Mumbai, over 1.30 lakh healthcare workers haveregistered themselves for vaccination, that started fromJanuary 16, through Co-WIN, the IT platform developed by theUnion government to implement and manage the inoculationprocess.

