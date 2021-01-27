Left Menu

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 27-01-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 22:28 IST
COVID-19: Over 14,000 people vaccinated in Himachal Pradesh
As many as 510 more people were administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, a senior health official said. The total number of people vaccinated for COVID-19 in the state has now risen to 14,072, Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said, adding that the target for Wednesday was 649 and the percentage coverage is 78.5 per cent.

Of them, 471 were vaccinated in Mandi and 39 in Kangra district, he added.

Earlier a total of 13,562 people were administered vaccine till January 23.

The vaccination drive had begun on January 16 when 1,536 members of the medical fraternity were administered the vaccine while 3,299 people received the jabs on January 18, 232 on January 19, 45 on January 20, 686 on January 21, 3,819 on January 22 and 3,935 on January 23.

One case of AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) was reported in the state on Wednesday, he said, adding that the number of AEFI in the state has now risen to 42.

